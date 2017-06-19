× Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Gold Bar man

GOLD BAR, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for 70-year-old Olaf Eriksen, who suffers from dementia and has been missing since Monday afternoon in Gold Bar.

Eriksen was last seen walking away from home around 1:30 p.m., and personal items of his were found by the Skykomish River at the 800 block of Croft Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

The Search and Rescue helicopter has searched the river by air and the Marine Unit by water several times, the office said.

Eriksen is 5-foot-9, about 170 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt with white stripes, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

The sheriff’s office asks that you call 911 if you have any information on Eriksen’s whereabouts.