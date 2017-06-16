Semi crash causing major delays on northbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. – An accident involving a semi-truck blocked northbound I-5 causing huge backups during the Friday morning commute. State troopers shut down the lanes and diverted traffic off South 38th Street near the Tacoma Mall.

The driver struck several barriers causing the truck to spin sideways, according to troopers. It didn’t overturn, but the truck spilled fuel all over the highway. Around 5 a.m., tow trucks removed the semi, but the lanes remained closed for cleanup.

State trooper says driver hit concrete barriers and the semi went sideways. Driver unhurt. Semi was full of dog food #Q13Fox pic.twitter.com/6F8Dw1siLC — Adam Mertz (@AJMertz) June 16, 2017

“Our biggest concern is traffic and getting people flowing here right now,” said state trooper Brooke Bova.

The Department of Ecology was called out because of the fuel on the highway. Trooper Bova said the semi-truck was carrying dog food. The driver was not injured.