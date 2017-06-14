Unidentified child found dead in storage trunk may have lived in Washington or Oregon

This young boy whose remains were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY near Rochester 41 years ago may have lived in Washington state or Oregon at some point.

As part of its ongoing search, law enforcement and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children facilitated isotope testing on the child’s remains which indicate that he may not have been local to the New York area, having likely spent the first years of his life in the U.S. Northwest (blue) and the last years of his life in the U.S. Southeast (red). See map below:

He had brown hair and was found wearing a light blue pajama top with a deer design on the left chest area. He was also wearing a plastic diaper that was fastened with two stainless steel diaper pins.

He had a prominent bulge to the back left region of his skull creating a large skull abnormality. While it’s not clear what caused it, it likely meant the child could not walk and had developmental deficiencies.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released a facial reconstruction showing how the child may have looked in life.

Anyone with tips should call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).