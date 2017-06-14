Pierce County sheriff’s detectives ask for help in identifying suspect in lumber theft

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify a woman with bright blonde hair who stole more than $1,000 worth of lumber from a new home construction site in Frederickson.

“Lumber theft has been on the rise in Pierce County,” said Detective Ed Troyer.

Sometime between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on June 8, a woman was caught on a surveillance camera in the 3800 block of 186th Street Ct. E. taking 61 2″x4″x9′ boards, 15 4’x8′ OSB plywood, 72 2″x4″x8′ boards, and 42 4’x8’x3/4″ T&C plywood.

She was driving a white Chevy Express towing a large black construction trailer.

“In this particular case, we have a really good description of a van and a very unique trailer and people are taking thousands of dollars worth of lumber, so this is going to stick out, so these photos are hopefully what’s going to put an end to these lumber thefts,” said Troyer.

The license plate was not clear enough to make out on the video.

Terry Folden, general manager of Presidential Homes, said, "The big thing is to get it out to the community. If you're driving by a development where they're building new houses and you see anybody loading up anything -- lumber, appliances, it doesn't matter what it is -- call 911. It's theft. No builder brings anything onto their site for anybody to take it."

Detectives with the Pierce County Proactive Property Crimes Unit are encouraging people to mark any lumber they purchase with something unique like a small symbol or with bright paint so it can be identified if they recover it later. A little crime prevention goes a long way and it could help them get enough evidence to make an arrest.

If you know who the woman is, call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000.