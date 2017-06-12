× Seahawks announce route, schedule for ‘Summer 12 Tour’ across Pacific NW

RENTON, Wash. — Calling all 12s!

The Seattle Seahawks are going on the road this summer to visit fans across the Pacific Northwest.

You can meet Seahawks players, Blitz, and members of The Sea Gals and Blue Thunder!

The 12 Tour is stopping in Yakima, Ellensburg, Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Anacortes, Bellingham and Oak Harbor. The tour will be visiting local businesses to greet fans and — at some stops — 12 flag raising ceremonies.

The Seahawks want you to let them know where they should stop! Follow @Seahawks on Twitter and use the hashtag #12Tour.

Here’s the schedule as of June 12:

EAST / JUNE 16 – 18 >Yakima: Public 12 Flag Raising

Location: Valley Mall Parking Lot – S. 1st St. (near Miner’s)

Date/Time: Friday, June 16th – 12:00 pm Get ready for the season together and join us for this free event to include Blitz, performances by Sea Gals and Blue Thunder, Q&A with players and a raising of the 12 flag. >Tri-Cities: Movie Night at the Park

Location: John Dam Plaza – 815 George Washington Way, Richland, WA

Date/Time: Friday, June 16th – 8:00 pm Join us for pre-movie entertainment at John Dam Plaza on the Hapo Community Stage. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and stay to enjoy The Secret Life of Pets under the stars! Movie will begin at 9:00 pm. >Walla Walla – Sweet Onion Festival

Location: Downtown Farmers Market 106 W. Main Street

Date/Time: Saturday, June 17th 3:15 pm – 4:00 pm Seahawks 12 Tour will take the stage with Blitz, performances by Sea Gals and Blue Thunder, Q&A with players and a raising of the 12 flag. Following the show, Seahawks players will join local chefs in a cooking demo as they prepare Seahawks Sweet Onion Cakes for the crowd to sample. >Othello – Public 12 Flag Raising

Location: Lions Park – 915 E. Pine St. Othello, WA

Date/Time: Sunday, June 18th – 12:00 pm Get ready for the season together and join us for this free event to include Blitz, performances by Sea Gals and Blue Thunder, Q&A with players and a raising of the 12 flag. NORTH / JUNE 23 – 25 >Anacortes Flag Raising

Location: Anacortes High School Stadium

Date/Time: Friday, June 23rd 2016 – 12:30 pm Get ready for the season together and join us for this free event to include Blitz, performances by Sea Gals and Blue Thunder, Q&A with players and a raising of the 12 Flag. >Bellingham, WA – Movie Night in the Park

Location: Fairhaven Village Green – 10th St. and Mill Ave; Bellingham, WA 98226

Date/Time: Saturday, June 24th 8:15 pm. (Seating begins at 7:30 pm.) Join us for pre-movie entertainment at Fairhaven Village Green. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and stay to enjoy Ghostbusters under the stars! Movie will begin at dusk. *Tickets Required – $5.00 entry per person (at the event). Doors open at 7:30 pm. (5 and under free.) More information on this event can be found on the event website.

