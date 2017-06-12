Drone video: Humpback whale swims through a school of fish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Geoduck diver Jon Wright captured amazing drone video of a humpback whale swimming through a school of fish in the Case Inlet in South Puget Sound.

The drone video shows the whale, from above, swimming in-and-out of a school of fish, flipping its tail, and showing off how big it really is.

Wright shot the video using a Phantom 4 drone. See more of his work on his YouTube channel.

Humpback whales have been making their way into the Puget Sound over the past month.

Last week, drone enthusiast Rudy Willingham shot footage of a humpback swimming near Alki Beach.

Humpback whales are known to come into the Puget Sound on occasion.

Earlier this year, a starved humpback whale died in the South Puget Sound.

Federal guidelines recommend keeping a safe aerial distance of at least 300 yards from marine mammals in the wild.