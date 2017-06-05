Seattle police release sketch of sexual assault suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle police hope the public can identify a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in an alley near the Ravenna neighborhood late last month.

About 6 p.m. on May 26th, the suspect followed a woman in her 20s into an alley near Ravenna Avenue and Northeast 51st Street and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect was reportedly startled and scared off by a passing vehicle.

Detectives released a sketch of the man on Monday. He was described as a white male in his 60s, 6’2 or 6’3, a stocky build, with gray hair, bald on top of his head, with reddish cheeks, a large beard and mustache and hairy forearms.

If you recognize the man in the sketch, please call SAU Detectives at (206) 684-5575 or call 911.