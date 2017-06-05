Heroin dealer who delivered fatal dose gets prison time

SEATTLE (AP) — A 28-year-old woman who sold a fatal dose of heroin to another woman in 2015 has been sentenced to over three years in prison.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release that Casey Marie Ward was sentenced Monday in the death of 28-year-old Felisha Jackson. The judge also recommended that Ward receive drug treatment as part of her sentence.

Court records say moments after Ward sold heroin to Jackson on Sept. 5, 2015, she was found unresponsive by her young daughter. Jackson died a few days later at a hospital.

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes says the Justice Department worked with tribal authorities on the case as Ward is a member of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and Jackson was a member of the Quileute Tribe.

Two co-defendants are scheduled for sentencing later this month.