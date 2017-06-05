Evergreen State College in Olympia reopens: ‘There is no active threat to campus’

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Evergreen State College returned to regular operations at 3 p.m. Monday after being closed earlier in the day as a precaution over last week’s threat of violence.

“At Evergreen, campus safety is our number-one priority,” said Evergreen State College President George Bridges. “After consultation with law enforcement today, we have determined there is no active threat to campus. We are ready to get back to the business of teaching and learning.”

Law enforcement officials had been examining information received over the weekend regarding a phone call threatening gun violence at the school. The campus was closed last Thursday and Friday due to the threat.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Evergreen’s Olympia campus was closed on Monday, to give law enforcement an opportunity to evaluate their new information,” a school news release said.

The school said Washington State Patrol troopers are now present on campus in addition to the regular law enforcement officers at the school.