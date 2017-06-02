California lawmakers take first step toward ending Daylight Saving Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California lawmakers on Thursday took the first step toward letting residents vote on whether the state should scrap Daylight Saving Time.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Assembly bill 807 is the second effort in two years to take a closer look at the biannual time change.

There was very little discussion before the 48-6 vote in the Assembly. The bill will now head to the state Senate.

If placed on California's statewide ballot next year, the initiative would let voters decide if they'd like to stay on a single measurement of time all year. Based on the vote, the Legislature would need to make the final decision.

Plus, the state would need to get federal approval to waive the time change and stick with Pacific Time year-round.

DST was first applied nationwide in 1966. Since then Arizona and Hawaii have exempted themselves.

Several efforts to end the practice in Washington have not succeeded.

Do you think Washington should end DST?