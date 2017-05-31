Canada’s defense minister threatens Boeing aircraft deal in speech

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s defense minister is repeating a threat to cancel the purchase of 18 fighter jets from Boeing Co. because of the company’s trade complaint against Canadian plane maker Bombardier.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Wednesday that Boeing’s action against Bombardier is “unfounded” and “not the behavior of a trusted partner.” He says buying the Super Hornet fighter jets “requires a trusted industry partner.”

Sajjan urged Boeing to withdraw the complaint. Canada’s foreign minister has also threatened to block the order.

Boeing’s trade complaint prompted a U.S. Commerce Department anti-dumping investigation that could result in duties being imposed on Bombardier’s new larger CSeries passenger aircraft. Boeing insists the plane receives Canadian government subsidies that give it an advantage internationally.

Canada’s threat is coming amid increasing trade disputes with America.