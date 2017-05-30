Man taken into custody in ‘suspicious death’ investigation in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash.– A man was taken into custody Tuesday in Marysville for questioning related to the death investigation of a 50-year-old woman in the South Everett area, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

The name of that man was not being released.

The deceased woman’s car was found in Marysville at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Twelve hours earlier, authorities responded to a 911 call from the woman’s roommate reporting that she was dead in her bedroom in the South Everett area.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said patrol officers found the scene in the bedroom suspicious, so the major crimes unit is investigating the death. They obtained a search warrant to check out the bedroom where the woman was found.

"When we find evidence that appears out of the ordinary, obviously, detectives are going to want to investigate that," says Sheri Ireton with the sheriff's office. "They're going to take their time and see where each piece of evidence leads."

Investigators are not yet revealing what made the scene suspicious.

The sheriff's office says the deceased had only lived in this home a few months.

The Snohomish County medical examiner was expected to arrive on the scene Tuesday evening to begin the process of determining the cause of death and verifying the identity of the 50-year-old woman.

The deceased operated a business out of her home as well, but Q13 News is not revealing the name of the business until we know the family has been notified and the name of the woman has been officially released.

One lane of traffic on 4th Avenue West across from Mariner High School is expected to be closed while detectives are on scene investigating.