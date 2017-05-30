Jonathan Vargas: Suspected driver involved in high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting — wanted in Yakima County

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

Yakima County detectives say a crime spree Jonathan Vargas is connected to started with a drive-by shooting and ended with an officer-involved shooting.

Detectives say sheriff’s deputies spotted a suspected drive-by shooting vehicle in Wapato on Monday, May 22nd — with several suspects inside, including Vargas behind the wheel.

Detectives say Vargas hit the gas and led deputies on a chase. At one point, detectives say one of the suspects bailed out of the vehicle — armed with a gun — and took off running. Detectives say a sheriff’s deputy and Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer chased the suspect into a wrecking yard, where detectives say the suspect pointed his gun toward the officers and was shot by one of them.

Detectives say Vargas had continued to drive after the one suspect bailed out — until crashing near the intersection of North Camas and Donald-Wapato Road, where several of the suspects were caught — but not Vargas.

He’s considered ‘armed and dangerous’ and has an arrest warrant for Eluding and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Detectives say Vargas is 31 years old, 6’0″, weighs 190 pounds and as you can see — has his neck and head heavily covered in tattoos.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to his arrest.