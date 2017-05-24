× Bodies of man, woman found in partly concealed pickup truck off Highway 2 in Chelan County

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The bodies of a man and woman were found in a pickup truck on Highway 2 between Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee, and it appeared someone tried to conceal the vehicle, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

A caller on Tuesday reported they had found a full-size pickup truck in a heavy brush area near the Chiwaukum Creek Rock Quarry, near milepost 90 on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth.

A responding deputy “noticed someone had attempted to conceal the vehicle with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The deputy approached the vehicle and located two deceased subjects sitting in the driver’s seat and front passenger seat.”

The coroner’s office is performing autopsies to determine a cause of death, the sheriff’s office said.

“At this point in the investigation, we are not actively pursuing any suspects, nor do we believe there is a risk to public safety related to this incident.”

Both the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office are working to identify the bodies and notify next of kin, the sheriff’s office said.