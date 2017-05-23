× Man in his early 20s shot, wounded at Alki Beach; suspect or suspects fled in car

SEATTLE — A man in his early 20s was shot and wounded at Alki Beach Tuesday night after “some sort of disturbance” among a group of 30 to 40 people on the beach, Seattle police Det. Mark Jamieson said.

The victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries,” Jamieson said.

A 911 call reporting shots fired came in just before 9 p.m., he said.

According to witnesses, there was a large group of 30 to 40 people on Alki Beach. “There was some sort of disturbance,” Jamieson said, and shots were fired.

The victim was struck while he was on Alki Avenue SW near 62nd Avenue SW.

The suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle, but Jamieson said they don’t have any information on the vehicle or on the suspect or suspects.

An employee at the nearby Pegasus Pizza and Pasta told Q13 News they heard about seven gunshots right outside the restaurant. The employee said at first people thought it was a toy gun, but then people realized it was real and ran to the back of the restaurant.

No other details were immediately available.