Up to $10,000 reward offered after suspicious fire damages Mukilteo school

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Fire officials are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for an apparent arson at an elementary school north of Seattle.

The Mukilteo Fire Department says the fire began late Saturday in a portable toilet at Columbia Elementary School.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian McMahan tells the Daily Herald that the fire spread to the eaves of the building and heavy smoke filled the gym and kitchen. Computers and electrical equipment were also damaged.

The fire caused more than $100,000 in damage.

The county fire marshal's office sent an investigator, who deemed the fire suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-55-ARSON.