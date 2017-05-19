× Police: Small child critically injured, 3 adults hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Three adults were hurt and one small child received life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Maple Valley Highway on Friday, Renton police said.

All four were rushed to the hospital.

Police said the mother of the child crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

“Still early in the investigation, but speed, alcohol and marijuana are involved,” Renton police said on the department’s Facebook page.

The highway was closed in both directions between Carco and SE 5th.