× Washington unemployment rate drops to 4.6 percent

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ Washington state’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent last month and the state added 1,200 new jobs.

The latest numbers released Wednesday by the state Employment Security Department show that the April’s rate _ down slightly from 4.7 percent in March _ match’s the state’s historic low rate last reached in June 2007.

The national unemployment rate was 4.4 percent last month and 3.3 percent in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area.

Government saw the largest job growth last month, up 1,900 jobs, followed by transportation, warehousing and utilities, which saw an increase of 1,600. Wholesale trade was up 1,300 new jobs.

The biggest reductions were seen in education and health services, which lost 1,200 jobs, and financial activities, which was down 1,000.

The state has added an estimated 76,500 jobs since April 2016.