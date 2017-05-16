It’s SNOWING at Snoqualmie Pass, but soon we’re in for a BIG warm up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Snow on Snoqualmie Pass. A Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades on May 16.

It's not normal, but nothing about the weather this year has been normal. So plan on wintry driving if you're headed over the Cascades today. Snoqualmie Pass' snow level was sitting around 3,000 feet Tuesday morning. Expect up to 5" of new snow today!

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says a trough of low pressure will be spewing rain showers at us Tuesday through the afternoon. But we're seeing a drying trend -- even with some sun breaks. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

By Wednesday morning, M.J. says only a few showers will remain. Then we dry up and reach the low 60s.

And if you can make it through that, you're going to love the forecast for the rest of the week and beyond!

Thursday we reach 65 degrees which is normal for this time of year, but M.J. says then we're headed above normal and into the 70s Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and possibly beyond.