LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- A driver was killed after his car broke down in the middle of Interstate 5 and a semi-truck slammed into the back of it early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. Troopers say the car was wedged under the semi-truck.

State troopers closed several lanes of southbound I-5 near Gravelly Lake Drive SW. Investigators were expected to reopen the lanes before the morning commute.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.