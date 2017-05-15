Man carrying mother’s severed head walks into grocery store, stabs worker, officials in Portland say

Warning: Report contains content that some may find disturbing

ESTACADA, Ore. – Sheriff’s authorities say a man drenched in blood, carrying his mother’s severed head, walked into an Oregon grocery store on Mother’s Day and stabbed an employee.

Workers at the Thriftway market in Estacada managed to stop the attack by tackling the suspect, pinning him until law enforcement arrived, according to KGW-TV.

The suspect – 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb – was booked Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department.

Before walking through the doors of the Thriftway store Sunday afternoon, authorities believe Webb killed his mother, 59-year-old Tina Marie Webb, at the home they shared in Colton, about 10 miles away.

Authorities said a distraught relative called 911 after finding Tina’s body. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Nate Thomas confirmed that her head was recovered at the Thriftway market.

Webb was transported to a local hospital after his arrest, while the employee he’s accused of stabbing was transported by air. The hospital told Sandy police Sunday night that the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The Thriftway employee injured in the attack has not been identified.

The gruesome murder and stabbing come as a huge shock to the small community of 3,000 residents.

“It’s really a shame, on Mother’s Day too, it’s really a sad thing to see on Mother’s Day,” a resident near the grocery store told KGW.

Estacada Fire Department chaplains were on hand Monday to help grocery store employees and customers affected by the terrifying ordeal.

A joint investigation between the Sandy Police Department and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department is ongoing.