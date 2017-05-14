× Seahawks punter Jon Ryan and comedian Sarah Colonna on “Q It Up Sports”

Seahawks punter Jon Ryan and his wife, Sarah Colonna, joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on “Q It Up Sports” Sunday night to promote a two upcoming shows at The Triple Door in Seattle on Friday June 16, starring Colonna and hosted by Ryan.

Among the topics: Taking part in the United Way Softball Classic, Ryan co-owning the Portland Pickles baseball team, and first impressions of new Seahawks kicker, Blair Walsh. Interview below: