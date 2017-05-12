Raspy-voiced bank robber: Help ID gruff-talking, possibly armed suspect targeting Tacoma banks

WANTED IN TACOMA —

Tacoma Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

“The thing that stands out about this guy is he apparently has a pretty raspy voice,” said Officer Shelbie Boyd.

On May 1st, police say the suspect walked into the bank at 12:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Tacoma Ave. S. in downtown Tacoma. He kept one hand in his pocket and implied he was armed with a gun. Detectives say he was spotted casing another bank in April but ran out before robbing it. “We don’t want him to hit any other banks. We don’t want him to cause any more fear to any of these bank tellers,” said Officer Boyd.

He’s described as black, in his 50’s, about 5’7”and 150 lbs with a scruffy, unshaven face and wearing purple gloves and glasses. “He seems to wear the same jacket. It appears it’s a jacket with sweatshirt material underneath the hoodie top and then a jean type vest over the top. We can’t tell if it’s a one piece or a two piece,” said Officer Boyd.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify the suspect.

Call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS if you know his name.