Jamie Torres: High-Violent Offender, convicted child molester wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Convicted child molester, Jamie Torres, is running under the radar in the Tri-Cities, where he’s wanted for failing to register as a sex offender — a felony crime he’s been busted for several times already — both in Franklin County and Benton County.

Torres is also a High-Violent Offender whose been convicted of assault.

DOC officers say he was last known to be living in Kennewick and has ties to the entire Tri-Cities area.

He’s 36 years old, 5’10” and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where he is, use the P3 Tips App on your smartphone to submit your information, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS. It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.