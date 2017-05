× Dead fin whale found in Commencement Bay near Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. – Crews were working Friday afternoon to remove a dead fin whale found in Commencement Bay earlier in the day.

The whale was killed when it was hit by a ship, Michael Milstein with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Officials were attempting to tow it to a location where they could perform a necropsy.

The whale was about 50 feet, and was a male.