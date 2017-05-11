WATCH: Russell Wilson reads emotional Mother’s Day note — not knowing mom is listening

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson sat down with ESPN to read an emotional note about his mom, just ahead of Mother’s Day.

What he didn’t know is that his mom, Tammy, was listening to him read the note in the room next door.

“Dear Mama,” the note starts, “Happy Mother’s Day. I want to thank you for always being there as a positive force in my life. You are the definition of a perfect woman — a giver, nurturer, caretaker who exudes grace at all times — no matter what obstacles life throws at you. What a lucky, no I should say blessed guy I am, to have been born to a woman as strong, generous and loving as you.”

Listen to Wilson read the full note and see his mom’s reaction in the video above.