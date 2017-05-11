× Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan to run for Seattle mayor

SEATTLE — Another candidate is throwing their hat in the ring as the race for Seattle mayor heats up. Former United States Attorney Jenny Durkan will announce her candidacy for Seattle mayor Friday.

Durkan has scheduled an announcement for 10:30 a.m. on Beacon Hill, her campaign said in a news release.

The Seattle Times reports that Durkan has been lining up support in recent days.

The former United States Attorney for the Western District of Washington was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009.

She resigned in 2014 to spend more time with her family.

Q13’s Brandi Kruse says Durkan is a candidate who should be taken seriously.

“Durkan has three big things working in her favor, name recognition, experience in a high-stress government position, and she has friends in high places,” Kruse said on Q13 News This Morning. “All of those things can and will help her raise money for her campaign, which is critical.”

During Durkan’s tenure, she played an important role in reforming of the Seattle Police Department, among other things.

She was also considered, at one point, to be a potential candidate for replacing Attorney General Eric Holder.

Candidates have until May 19, to declare their intention to run for mayor.

Mayor Ed Murray officially withdrew his re-election bid on Tuesday after sexual abuse allegations surrounded him for weeks. He denies those claims.

The 2017 Seattle mayoral election will be held on November 7, 2017.