Magnitude 3.4 earthquake shakes Kitsap Peninsula

BREMERTON, Wash. -- Two small earthquakes shook the Kitsap Peninsula early Wednesday morning, one week after a series of quakes rattled the same area.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says about 1:14 a.m., a magnitude 3.4 quake hit near Bremerton. About three hours later, a magnitude 2.7 hit just a short distance away.

As of now, there are no reports of damage or injuries.

The overnight quakes are the latest in a series of more than thirty small quakes in that area, in just the last week.

Pacific Northwest Seismic Network director and state seismologist John Vidale says the quakes are not necessarily a sign the big one is coming.

"They indicate a little bit of danger; a swarm this small doesn't indicate much danger," Vidale said. "But there are foreshocks to big earthquakes and occasionally these little earthquakes will come just before a big earthquake."

Experts say it's important to have an earthquake kit, and enough food, and water for three days, just in case.