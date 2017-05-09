× Woman faces charges after apparent drug-related death

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) _ Police have arrested a woman in southwestern Washington woman on suspicion of giving her roommate heroin and failing to summon medical personnel for help when the roommate overdosed.

The Daily News reports (https://goo.gl/ytgnTP ) 28-year-old Jessica Brown of Longview was arrested Sunday on suspicion of controlled substance homicide and felony delivery of heroin.

Court records say medical personnel found 26-year-old Sarah Kirchner dead in the bathroom Sunday from an apparent overdose. Court documents say a used hypodermic needed was found near her.

Longview officers found Brown hiding in the bushes outside the apartment.

Court records say Brown told officers she had been buying heroin and giving it to Kirchner in exchange for living in the apartment with her.

Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson said the cause of Kirchner’s death is pending.