Police search for panhandlers accused of brutally beating 70-year-old in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A 70-year-old Everett man is out of the hospital and recovering after he was brutally beaten by a panhandler.

Rick Pollock told Q13 News he was minding his own business when a female panhandler asked him for money outside the Everett Post Office.

“She was there and wanted a couple of bucks, and I said, just the way I’m going to say it to you: You know, lady, if you had a job, you could have your own money and you wouldn’t need mine.”

He then went into the post office to mail a package. But once he came back out, he said, someone smacked him in the head from behind.

“I didn’t even feel myself hit the ground,” Pollock said.

“At that time the guy that hit me had my hair, which some of it is missing up here right now, had it and was pounding my face into the concrete sidewalk,” said Pollock.

According to Pollock, his head was bashed into the ground, and now he has a broken nose and cuts all over his face and body.

He told Q13 News if it wasn’t for a good Samaritan who chased the man and woman away, he believes he would’ve been dead.

That all happened last Thursday. On Tuesday, he said, he is still in shock and in physical pain.

"I've never been in a situation like this before in my life,” said Pollock.

In the 70 years he's lived in Everett, Pollock said, he has come across a number of panhandlers, but he never expected a comment he made would come to this.

"Maybe I should've just kept my mouth shut,” Pollock said.

Officer Aaron Snell with Everett Police said cases like this are rare, but warns people to be cautious and use your best judgment.

"You never know who you're dealing with in the public, whether it's a driver, whether it's a panhandler, whether it's someone you’re walking past,” said Snell.

Panhandling is legal in Everett, but aggressive panhandling is illegal.

If you ever feel uncomfortable and do not want to give money, police say to politely say ‘no’, in this case, and if you feel threatened call 911 immediately.

Right now, police are looking for a white female, in her mid-20s with brown hair. She's about 5’4” and 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark coat or hoodie with blue jeans.

The male suspect is white, in his late 20s to early 30s, with short brown hair and about 5’8”. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify the suspects or have any information that leads to an arrest.