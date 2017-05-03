Two earthquakes, minutes apart, shake Bremerton. Did you feel them?

BREMERTON, Wash. — Two weak earthquakes were reported Wednesday just northeast of Bremerton, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

At 12:20 p.m., a 3.3 magnitude quake was reported about 1.4 miles northeast of Bremerton.

Ten minutes later, at 12:31 p.m, a 2 magnitude quake was reported about 2 miles northeast of Bremerton.

Kitsap County dispatch said they received a couple calls about the earthquake, but there are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

