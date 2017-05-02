5 tips to save money on your energy bill as you start spring cleaning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- It’s been an unseasonably cold winter, but there are some ways to save money as we enter into warmer months. PSE wants to help customers manage their costs through one of the largest energy efficiency programs in the nation.

Here are some things to consider while you’re spring cleaning:

LEDs

Replace five of your home’s most frequently used lights with an energy-efficient LED to save up to $75 a year in energy costs.

Nest Thermostat

Invest in a smart thermostat that learns from you, programs itself and is proven to save money.

PSE offers rebates on smart thermostats, including a limited time offer on Nest Learning Thermostats – get $125 off until May 29.

Energy Star sign

Replace your old fridge, clothes washer or dryer with ENERGY STAR certified appliances and save nearly $700 over the lifetime of the product.

If you are a PSE electric customer, you could qualify for rebates, including a limited time offer on all Whirlpool ENERGY STAR appliances – get a double rebate of $150 back on qualifying fridges, clothes washers and dryers.

Insulation

Proper insulation can help you save you up to 25 percent on heating and cooling bills.

There is a range of insulation products available. PSE’s Contractor Alliance Network can help, with referrals to qualified contractors who can assist with all of your energy efficiency needs.

Showerhead