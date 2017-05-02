5 tips to save money on your energy bill as you start spring cleaning

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- It’s been an unseasonably cold winter, but there are some ways to save money as we enter into warmer months. PSE wants to help customers manage their costs through one of the largest energy efficiency programs in the nation.
Here are some things to consider while you’re spring cleaning:
LEDs
- Replace five of your home’s most frequently used lights with an energy-efficient LED to save up to $75 a year in energy costs.
Nest Thermostat
- Invest in a smart thermostat that learns from you, programs itself and is proven to save money.
- PSE offers rebates on smart thermostats, including a limited time offer on Nest Learning Thermostats – get $125 off until May 29.
Energy Star sign
- Replace your old fridge, clothes washer or dryer with ENERGY STAR certified appliances and save nearly $700 over the lifetime of the product.
- If you are a PSE electric customer, you could qualify for rebates, including a limited time offer on all Whirlpool ENERGY STAR appliances – get a double rebate of $150 back on qualifying fridges, clothes washers and dryers.
Insulation
- Proper insulation can help you save you up to 25 percent on heating and cooling bills.
- There is a range of insulation products available. PSE’s Contractor Alliance Network can help, with referrals to qualified contractors who can assist with all of your energy efficiency needs.
Showerhead
- Heating water is the second-highest use of energy in your home. Install an efficient showerhead, faucet or faucet aerator to use less water and save more money.
- PSE offers instant discounts on WaterSense showerheads, up to $10 off, at participating retailers. Just look for the PSE logo.
- Or, qualifying PSE customers can get a free basic showerhead available only from shopPSE.