'Solid, but unspectacular:' What the national media are saying about Seahawks' draft

SEATTLE – If you’re not sure what to make of the Seattle Seahawks’ draft, you’re not alone.

Various national analysts gave John Schneider and company a fairly wide array of grades for their work last week, though most agreed the Seahawks had an above average draft.

Among the cheerleaders was NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, who gave the Seahawks an A-.

Like Green Bay, Seattle made a great trade to move out of the first round. Sure, they lost they chance at a fifth-year option on a player by taking the deal but that’s OK. They’re not looking to lock up a quarterback, so they’ll make do.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN’s Mel Kiper gave Seattle a C+.

Overall, Seattle did pretty well. Value was up and down, but they hit needs and are trying to stay ahead of attrition on defense.

SB Nation’s Dan Kadar liked several of Seattle’s picks, but gave them a B- because he thought they should’ve locked up a sure-fire tackle.

The Seahawks didn’t take an offensive tackle until the sixth round with Justin Senior of Mississippi State. If there’s a flaw in this class, that’s the one that stands out first.

Count CBS Sports’ Rob Rang among those who thought Seattle would do more to beef up its offensive line. Rang gave them a B.

After struggling to protect quarterback Russell Wilson (as well as run the football), most presumed the Seahawks would make offensive line their top and perhaps only priority on draft day. Instead, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll opted to stick with the defensive-oriented strategy that helped the club establish itself as a powerhouse in the first place, using four of their first five picks on that side of the ball.

Bleacher Report’s Doug Farrar gave the Seahawks an A- for drafting nose tackle Malik McDowell with their first pick.

There were times in 2016 when McDowell looked like the best defensive lineman in this class and others when he tended to disappear. That said, the effort concerns are a bit overblown, and he has the rare ability to win from every gap.