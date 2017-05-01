Police, protesters clash in Olympia; ‘riot’ declared in city

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police declared a riot in Olympia Monday as a small group of people dressed mostly in black threw rocks, bottles and pepper-spray at officers.

Police had tweeted that about 40 people began walking eastbound on 4th Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. They had signs that read, “End the Port,” “F— Nationalism” and “Become ungovernable.”

Police said that the group, wearing masks, started firing fireworks and smoke devices at their officers. After the officers gave dispersal orders, and the group threw more rocks, the officers opened fire with smoke canisters and apparent rubber bullets. The group ran off and started moving north along Jefferson Street.

The group is not friendly. Members of mob are firing rocks from sling shots at our officers. — Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) May 2, 2017

Some homeless people who live in the area started throwing bricks at rocks at the protesters.

Some members of the group began busting out windows in the USBank building. Police made about seven arrests.

Police said a couple of officers were injured from rocks.

We are engaging the riot. We are using crowd dispersal devices. If you do not leave you are subject to arrest #MayDayOlyWA — Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) May 2, 2017