Former Washington Governor Mike Lowry dead at 78

OLYMPIA – Former Washington Governor Mike Lowry died Monday from complications of a stroke.

Lowry, 78, served one term as governor from 1993-97. He chose not to run for re-election amid a sexual harassment allegation.

Lowry’s deputy press secretary, Susanne Albright, accused him of fondling her and making inappropriate remarks. Lowry ended up paying her $97,500, but didn’t admit any wrongdoing.

Governor Jay Inslee issued a press release Monday morning remembering Lowry as an advocate for health care, the homeless and migrant worker.

“Mike Lowry served with compassion and humility, Inslee wrote. “He had a big heart and cared deeply about the people of this state.”

Lowry, a Democrat, held public office for 19 years. He was in the King County Council and served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 10 years before being elected Booth Gardener’s successor.