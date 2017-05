LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and critically injured during an altercation near a bus stop along northbound Highway 99 near 216th Street in Lynnwood Monday night, police said.

The suspect, also believed to be a teenager, fled the scene, police said, adding that it’s unknown if the victim knew the person who stabbed him.

The victim is at Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, police said.