Busy weekend of fowl rescues in Washington state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a busy weekend of fowl rescues for the Washington State Patrol.

Q13 News viewer Jennifer Sullivan sent us this video showing troopers on Interstate-5 near 164th street in Mill Creek herding a family of geese to safety.

"Thank you WSP for protecting that mama and her babies!!!,” said Sullivan, who added, “my heart melted seeing those WSP guys race out into traffic and risk their lives for those little goslings."

Trooper Brooke Bova also tweeted out this photo in Pierce County showing a duckling and saying, “this guy was arrested for causing a crash i5 @ mp 108. 2 ducks apprehended & safely transported to shelter. #quack