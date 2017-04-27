Comcast making money off theme parks

ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 18: In this handout photo provided by Universal Orlando Resort and taken June 13, 2014, today June 18, Universal Orlando announced that The Wizarding World of Harry Potters Diagon Alley will officially open on July 8, allowing guests to experience even more of Harry Potters adventures in an all-new, magnificently-themed environment. Located in the Universal Studios Florida theme park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley will feature shops, dining experiences and the next generation thrill ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts. The new immersive area will double the size of the sweeping land already found at Universals Islands of Adventure, expanding the spectacularly themed environment across both Universal theme parks and guests can journey between both lands aboard the Hogwarts Express. For additional information, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/WizardingWorld. (Photo by Ken Kinzie/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images)
One of Comcast’s fastest-growing businesses is theme parks – not selling cable or internet subscriptions, or making movies and TV shows, or selling TV ads.
Since 2011, when Comcast first took over NBCUniversal, its parks have been one of its biggest revenue drivers, even though they were barely on Comcast’s radar in the acquisition.
But the Florida Universal park had opened a Harry Potter attraction in 2010, and it was a smashing success. Since then Comcast has spent billions of dollars refurbishing and expanding its park empire.
Parks revenue has grown roughly 150 percent from 2011 to 2016, and it contributed more profit than the film unit and broadcast TV NBC and Telemundo last year. In the first quarter parks revenue grew 9 percent to $1.12 billion.