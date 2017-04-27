A homeless tent? No, Seattle police seize cache of weapons at suspected drug-selling site

SEATTLE — Police seized a cache of guns, knives and swords from what appeared to be a homeless tent near Interstate 5, police said Thursday.

In a statement, police said they had received information that several dealers were selling methamphetamine and heroin out of a tent 50 yards from Dearborn Avenue underneath I-5.

“The large tent, covered by a canopy of tarps, was reportedly set up with a reception area for buyers to put in their orders and had its own security guards. Police also learned the dealers inside were in possession of firearms, and that there had recently been disputes in the area between several armed groups,” police said.

Late Thursday morning, SPD SWAT officers and Narcotics Unit detectives served a warrant at the tent. No one was in the tent when officers searched it, police said, but officers did find a revolver, two air pistols, three rifles, ammunition and four long knives and swords.

Police said officers seized the firearms and continue to investigate the case.