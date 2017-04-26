Seattle will soon charge for late-night street parking in Captiol Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Drivers will soon have to pay for late-night street parking in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The Seattle Department of Transportation is extending the paid street parking hours to 11 p.m.

The change will impact streets around the Broadway and Pike/Pine business corridors. Parking data shows those streets with paid parking were almost 100% full between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to SDOT. The city believes extending the hours will improve access to visitors and open up more parking spots.

SDOT developed three parking options for the new paid parking hours. The city is now asking people to fill out a survey. The new hours are expected to start this fall.

For more information and to fill out the parking survey: http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3498060/Capitol-Hill-Late-Night-Parking-Survey