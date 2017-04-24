Man keeping wife company during cancer battle becomes viral photo

A touching photo of a husband taking care of his wife during her cancer battle is going viral online.

The photo was tweeted by California teen Mackenna Newman, according to BuzzFeed. Her mom Marci was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October and had to be isolated during her radiation treatment last week.

But that didn’t stop Mackenna’s dad Jon from trying to get as close to her as possible.

“My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep her company and I’m crying,” the tweet said. It has been retweeted over 7,000 times and liked over 9,000 times.

MacKenna told Buzzfeed she’s grateful for the outpouring of love and support she’s received in response to the tweet. Her mom even chimed in:

“Jon goes to every doctor’s appointment, every blood test, every surgery, every radiation….and, as you can see, if he can’t be by my side he is as close as he can get!”