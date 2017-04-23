× Man cut out of car after collision with Metro bus on Rainier Avenue

SEATTLE — An adult man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center after his car collided with a Metro bus Sunday afternoon near Hillman City.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. on Rainier Avenue South at South Brandon Street.

The Seattle Fire Department said a man driving a black car sustained serious injuries when it collided with the Metro bus. Adding he had to be cut out of his vehicle.

A Metro bus rider also reported being injured, but Seattle Fire said the injury was minor.

You are asked to avoid the intersection while crews investigate the accident.

No word on citations at this time.