Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting

The Renton Police Department are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in the hospital.

Officers say they found the victims in a neighborhood near Fire Station 13, on 108th street. They say they believe the shooting took place somewhere else and the victims drove to where police found them.

When they arrived-- one man was dead at the scene... And they took the other man to harborview with a gunshot wound to the leg. Renton Police say the second victim isn't talking right now so they don't have any information on a suspect.

We'll keep following this and update you when we learn more.t