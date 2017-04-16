Man stuck in fence for 2 hours after hit-and-run in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is looking for the driver who hit a man walking along Tukwila International Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video of the hit-and-run shows the incident happened about 2:30 a.m.

The victim was found two hours later stuck in a fence.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, including severe head trauma, according to authorities.

Police are looking for a silver SUV with a broken right headlight

If you can help find the driver, you’re asked to call Tukwila police at 206-431-3689.