‘Mustache-Changing Bank Bandit:’ Help ID serial armed robbery suspect wanted for heists in three separate cities

WANTED IN TACOMA, KENT and OLYMPIA —

Police and the U.S. Marshals say this suspect is wanted for three bank robberies in Tacoma, Kent and Olympia.

We’re dubbing him the ‘Mustache-Changing Bank Bandit,’ because he was clean-shaven in the Tacoma heist, but had a thin mustache for the Kent heist and a thicker one for the Olympia robbery.

In the Tacoma case, he terrified the bank teller. “He had a handgun concealed under his jacket,” describes Tacoma Police Ofc. Loretta Cool. “He entered, went directly to the teller and said, ‘Give me all the money.’ He put the money into his pockets and then he fled the area. He certainly is ‘armed and dangerous.’ He entered a bank with a gun. He used that gun to commit a crime, which means that he wouldn’t probably hesitate to use the gun again.”

Detectives think he’s white, in his late 50’s, 5’11” and between 230 and 270 pounds. He sometimes wears glasses.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.