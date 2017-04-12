Are you rain weary? It’s back and so is the wind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The pitter patter of raindrops on the window has become the rhythm of Springtime in Seattle.

Wednesday morning, steady rain will break to a few showers near 10 a.m. but rain will increase again shortly after noon. Expect breezy wind from the south 15-25 mph across the region.

Some showers will become heavier than others, there is a slight risk of a thundershower. High temperatures mid to upper 50s.

Rain at times, tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday & Friday: Rain showers, sunbreaks, breezy, Highs low to mid 50s, Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Scattered showers early day, partly sunny. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, Highs upper 50's to 60°.