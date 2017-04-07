Frank Livingston: Mean-hearted head tattoo should help spot violent child rapist wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

Take a good look at what this wanted sex offender has inked on the side of his head: Four words — the first being a four-lettered one we had to blur — that shows just what he thinks about people.

And, you do not want to know what Frank Livingston thinks about kids — a convicted child rapist who’s failing to register as a sex offender in Benton County, where he has seven more felony warrants for his arrest.

He’s also a High-Violent Offender who has fought with Department of Corrections officers and pulled knives on them in the past.

He has ties to the entire Tri-Cities area, but his main hangouts are Richland and Kennewick.

That tattoo on his head should make him easy to spot — but if you do — stay away and quickly call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can also use the P3 Tips App to submit your information