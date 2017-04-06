× Ann Coulter sparks anger with tweet about Seattle nuclear attack

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter sparked an angry reaction on social media Thursday when she said Seattle wouldn’t be worth saving in a nuclear attack.

Coulter referenced comments from retired Gen. Michael Hayden, who said North Korea is close to having the ability to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting Seattle.

“Gen. Michael Hayden: N Korea will make nuke capable of hitting Seattle! Situation will be dire as soon as they can hit a city worth saving,” Coulter wrote.

Gen. Michael Hayden: N Korea will make nuke capable of hitting Seattle! Situation will be dire as soon as they can hit a city worth saving. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 6, 2017

There was, of course, some push-back on social media.

@WazzuCrew11 on twitter, yes. But the sentiment is real among that cohort. Ann Coulter's tweet about letting Seattle get nuked is exhibit A. — Geoff O'Neil (@GeoffONeil) April 6, 2017

Ann Coulter suggests that letting N. Korea nuke Seattle would be OK. We're not "worth saving". — Gerald Hawkins (@Gerald95051) April 6, 2017