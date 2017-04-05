Norwegian airlines to start service in September between Sea-Tac and London’s Gatwick Airport

SEATTLE — The low-cost airline Norwegian will begin service from Sea-Tac to London’s Gatwick International Airport starting in September, the Port of Seattle said Wednesday.

Norwegian is the first international airline to announce service at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this year, the port said in a news release.

“We are excited to offer more West Coast routes for Americans who are looking for inexpensive access to London, with connections to several destinations across Europe,” said Thomas Randahl, Norwegian’s chief commercial officer. “Norwegian now offers 48 transatlantic flights from 13 U.S. cities and we are fully committed to offer Americans the most affordable non-stop fares to Europe.”

No prices for flights have been released yet.