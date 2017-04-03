Mike Epps apologizes for dancing with kangaroo on Detroit stage

DETROIT (AP) — Actor and comedian Mike Epps is apologizing for dancing on stage with a kangaroo in front of a screaming crowd at a Detroit comedy show.

In a video of the Friday night event, Epps can be seen holding the animal’s harness.

A man is seen picking up the animal and carrying it around the stage.

Whyyyy did they bring the kangaroo on stage at Mike Epps show 😩😭. I love Detroit pic.twitter.com/DoqNu4jcf6 — Amber ♍ (@_AmNico) April 1, 2017

Epps got some blowback on social media. He posted on Instagram late Sunday that he wants to “sincerely apologize to everybody.”

He says things got out of hand but he didn’t mean any harm. He says he doesn’t own the kangaroo and plans to donate money to a foundation to help the animals.

Look I wanna sincerely apologize to everybody ,I don't own the kangaroo and did not mean any harm to the animal it got outta hand and Iam sorry !and like I said I will be donating money to this foundation save the kangaroos ! Sorry if I offedend anybody I love animals sense I was a kid I had dogs my whole life !!#imadeabadmistake I keep taking down my post because of the back lash Iam getting!! thank you for forgiveness !! A post shared by Mike Epps (@eppsie) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Tanya Espinosa, a representative for the United States Department of Agriculture, said: “We are not investigating, however, we are looking into this.”